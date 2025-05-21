Hands of Fame now steel-clad, ready for festival

The refurbished Hands of Fame statue arrived in Gore just in time for Bayleys Tussock Country music festival this weekend. PHOTO: ELLA SCOTT-FLEMING

Gore’s country music honouring Hands of Fame statue has had a makeover and is back looking shiny and new, just in time for Bayleys Tussock Country music festival this weekend.

The 7.5m Hands of Fame statue, erected by the Gore Country Music Club, was re-installed on Tuesday morning, much to the relief of club president Julie Mitchell.

She said the new, improved statue was supposed to be done by the end of April and as the Tussock Country music festival crept closer and closer she was beginning to get nervous.

The new, steel-clad statue was worth the wait, she said, and she hoped it would now stand tall for another 20 years.

When the statue was removed for refurbishment back in March, Gold Guitar Awards convener Phillip Geary said the grouting on tile-covered statue was cracking, letting in water that was freezing during the Southland winter.

This process caused quite a few of the tiles to become dislodged, he said.

The tiles were removed by Custom Build and replaced with a metal facade.

The paint work on the steel was done by Beatties Collision Repair Centre in Gore.

Mrs Mitchell said the makeover cost of about $30,000 was paid for by the club in anticipation of this years’ festival and the Gold Guitars.

It is anticipated that the awards and the festival this year will attract more visitors to Gore than any previous year.

The statue was erected by the club in 2004, to honour those who have made significant contribution to New Zealand country music.

