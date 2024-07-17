Help at hand to reduce plastic waste

Those wondering how they can reduce their plastic waste footprint will have the opportunity to learn how to do so next week.

This opportunity will be at the Plastic Free July Event, which will aim to teach people how to reduce their plastic waste footprint.

It will be held at the Gore District Library next Thursday at 6pm.

Speaker Ali Green and WasteNet Southland will discuss topics such as:

- What can be recycled at the Gore Pakeke Lions Recycling Centre

- What to choose in the supermarket to avoid plastic waste

- Services offered to the Gore community by CMC Contracting.

The event is hosted by WasteNet Southland as part of the international Plastic Free July Campaign. The campaign is part of a movement to provide the resources to people throughout the world to reduce single-use plastic waste in their day-to-day life.

People interested in attending are encouraged to register their interest by emailing WasteNet Southland.