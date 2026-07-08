Hokonui fashion taking flight

Mikayla Lindsay’s 2025 Schools Award of Excellence-winning garment is part of the Hokonui Fashion Design Awards display at Dunedin Airport. Photo: Still Vision Photography

Winning designs from the Mataura Licensing Trust Hokonui Fashion Design Awards have taken flight to Dunedin Airport.

Garments from the awards will adorn the domestic baggage claim area ahead of the event at the Gore Town and Country Stadium on July 24 and July 25.

This is the second year the airport has provided sponsorship for the event through its annual community funding programme.

Hokonui Fashion Design Awards representative Kelly-Anne Findlay said in a statement the partnership helped extend the reach of the awards beyond the event itself.

"We’re delighted to have Dunedin Airport supporting the 2026 MLT Hokonui Fashion Design Awards.

"The awards have always been about giving designers a platform, and this partnership helps take that platform beyond the catwalk.

"Having garments displayed at the airport is a wonderful way to share the creativity of our designers with people as they arrive in the lower South."

The terminal display features garments from the 2025 awards, including a piece by Mikayla Lindsay from Otago Girls’ High School, who won last year’s schools award of excellence.

Viv Tamblyn’s fuchsia garment, winner of the Heather Paterson QSM Best Southland Designer Award in 2024, is also included in the display. Photo: supplied

This year’s winning collection from southern designers will also be on display in the terminal after the awards ceremony.

Dunedin Airport general manager business development Megan Crawford said the partnership was a natural fit.

"As a Dunedin fashion follower, I love that the Hokonui Fashion Design Awards feel so genuinely southern.

"They bring together creativity, skill, and individuality from across the lower South, while giving emerging designers the opportunity to be seen.

"Supporting these awards is a way for us to celebrate that talent and share a little of it with passengers as they arrive at Dunedin Airport.

"We’re really pleased to be involved again this year, and we’re looking forward to seeing the garments bring something fresh and unexpected into the terminal."

The Hokonui Fashion Design Awards will mark their 38th anniversary and are the longest-running fashion design awards of their type in New Zealand.

Hokonui Strictly Design, which takes place on July 24, will give audiences the opportunity to see all designs on the catwalk, with school category winners presented on the night.

The Hokonui Gala Awards will take place on July 25 featuring all competition designs, entertainment, judges’ showcases and award presentations. — Allied Media