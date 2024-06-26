How to keep motivated in winter months

I’ve been Gore’s health coach for the past year, providing support to patients of Gore Health Centre and Gore Medical Centre.

Health coaching is a free service. Patients can be self-referred or it may be recommended by a healthcare professional.

Health coaching is aimed at helping individuals achieve better health through lifestyle changes — things we do for ourselves day to day.

My goal is to provide support through education, goal-setting and accountability through follow-up support.

Health-related concerns that I work with patients to improve include diabetes, high cholesterol, weight management, gout, smoking cessation.

Here are some hacks to stay motivated with physical activity over the colder months.

• Buddy up: Partnering with a friend, family member, or workout buddy can provide accountability and make exercise more enjoyable. You can motivate each other to stick to your fitness routine.

• Try new activities: Winter is a great time to explore new activities you may have not done in the past. It can be a great time to take advantage of the amazing gyms and classes we have in the community, providing an opportunity to meet new people and expand your fitness under the supervision of trainers. Alternatively, Youtube can be an amazing tool for increasing physical activity from the comfort of your own home. You can find video workouts for all levels of fitness, from pilates and yoga, to dancing and high-intensity training.

•Track your progress: Keep track of your workouts, achievements and improvements over time.

This will help you stay motivated by showing how far you have come.

• Focus on the benefits: Remind yourself of the positive effects of regular exercise, such as improved mood, energy levels and overall health. Keeping the long-term benefits in mind can help you stay motivated.

By Jaimee Gillan

Active Southland health coach