Laying it on the line at dancing workshop

The Ensign reporter Ben Andrews busts a move at the Line Dancing for Beginners workshop. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

For years my grandmother has tried to persuade me of the wonders of line dancing, often to a polite dismissal of the facts from my end.

However, when it came to deciding what events I would attend at this year’s Bayleys Tussock Country music festival, the Line Dancing for Beginners workshop was quite high on my list.

When I read no experience was required, I was pretty sold.

At least I would not be the only person giving it my first attempt.

From what I discovered, line dancing may appear quite simple, but it is far from it.

It took a couple of minutes to find my feet, but after the first walk-through I felt like I had line dancing down to a fine art.

But little did I know it would get progressively more difficult.

Over 50 people turned up to the workshop.

The introduction of the weave took me up until the last five minutes to conquer.

However once I figured that out, and once I heard Wagon Wheel, I was in what I refer to as flow state.

Essentially I felt as though I had it figured out.

I received feedback after the workshop from festival marketing contractor Annabel Roy and she commented that I looked like a natural.

Admittedly this came as a surprise as I imagined it would seem I had two left feet most of time.

However, if I can prove myself to be a natural within an hour of my first move, I’m sure many others can achieve the same.

For anyone on the fence about getting out there and giving line dancing a go, I say do it.

This was certainly one of my favourite moments of the music festival and I can’t wait to surprise my grandma with my new moves.