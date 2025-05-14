Lowest rates rise preferred

PHOTO: THE ENSIGN FILES

The Gore community has spoken as the submissions for the long-term plan are tallied before the hearings next week.

Submissions were sent in by the community either online or in person, and an online portal and forms were available at the community engagement sessions held last month.

The Gore District Council has now tallied them up, and over 500 people made their voices heard for the future of rates, events, and assets in Gore.

The proposed rate increases varied between 24.25% and 9.9%, with various debt ceiling increases estimated to ease the burden on ratepayers.

Nearly half of those who made the opinions known — 236 submissions — wanted an increase of 9.9% and more accrued debt for operational costs.

The question over whether the council should sell off assets was also asked, and an overwhelming majority said yes, they should.

Of the submitters, 443 people or 89% agreed the sales should go forward, to repay the current $53 million debt and any future debt the council will accrue.

A closer call was over events the council runs every year, such as the Santa Parade or the "On the Fly’’ festival.

The submission asked whether or not these should run every year. If canned, it could save the ratepayer around 95c per week, or 1% of rates.

Of those who submitted, 209 people said they should be canned, and 236 said no, they should not.

The council will host hearings on May 19 and 20, where those who put their hand up to speak to the council will be able to do so.

Speakers will have seven minutes to present, and questions from the councillors will be taken for another three minutes.

Councillors will start deliberations on May 20, deciding on any changes to be investigated by council staff before the final decision on the long-term plan in June.

Long-term plan submissions

Which of the proposed rate increases would you prefer?

Option A: 24.25% rate rise, smaller debt 3%

Option B: 9.9% rate rise, larger debt 48%

Option C: 12.25% rate rise, smaller debt ceiling 36%

Should the Council consider selling assets to repay debt?

Yes, they should 89%

No, they shouldn’t 8%

Should the council continue to run events?

Yes, they should 48%

No, they should not. 42%

gerrit.doppenberg@alliedpress.co.nz