Mataura secures seventh title

PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Mataura (right) outplayed Southern to take Hockey Southland division one women’s title for the seventh year running.

The maroon and golds took the match 4-1.

Six minutes before halftime back Millie Cowan smacked a penalty corner hit into the goal to open the scoring.

Halfway through the third quarter Southern replied.

Less than 30 seconds later some quick passing from the restart to Dayna Holland led her to dribble into the Southern circle and hit the ball past the goalkeeper to score Mataura’s second goal.

In the final 10 minutes Holland scored again from a rebound that came after Celia Dickie took on the goalkeeper.

Finally with five minutes to go, Jasmine Hellier scored another field goal.

Captain Cowan said the first half was closely contested with Southern holding Mataura out.

"The second half things opened a wee bit more and we found our passing a wee bit more and we got some results from it."

Mataura was top of the competition.

"From the season we’ve had, we’ve clicked quite well.

"We went into that game pretty confident with the results that we’ve had but it’s a final so you never quite know what’s going to happen."

Sisters Kendall and Dayna Holland had good games and Ashleigh Campbell in the goal also played well.