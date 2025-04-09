Meat processing plant sold

A meat works in Gore, previously home to a Japanese Wagyu beef operation which went into liquidation late last year, has been sold.

The works went up for sale in February just a matter of weeks after companies associated with the operation went into liquidation.

Black Origin Meat Processors (Gore) Ltd was put into liquidation by a shareholders’ resolution in December.

The plant is owned by Blue Sky Meats (Gore).

The company was put into liquidation just five days after the plant operator went into liquidation.

Blue Sky Meats and Black Origin Meat Processors share the same shareholders.

Blue Sky Meats allowed Black Origin Meat Processors Ltd to operate and remove any stock remaining on site until December 27 when the site was shut down.

Simon Dalton, of Gerry Rea Partners, of Auckland, was appointed liquidator of Blue Sky Meats (Gore).

He confirmed last week a successful tender process was run for the sale of the works and competitive tenders were put forward.

He said the sale of the site had been agreed and was being worked through.

More information would be revealed when he was able to do so.

He did not answer questions about the price paid for the works.

The plant sits on just over 6ha of leasehold land owned by the Gore District Council.

The site had previously catered to horses, deer and beef and was capable of handling large animals.

Black Origin Meat Processors (Gore) Ltd had unsecured creditors listed as being owed more than $3.1 million, a report said last year.

The company, which was incorporated in December 2021, operated a meat processing business in Gore.

It managed a Japanese Wagyu beef operation and its marketing arm promoted its Wagyu beef as a perfect combination of New Zealand’s lush grass, high-quality grain, pure water and clean air, along with traditional Japanese farming techniques.

The techniques included giving the cattle massages and playing soothing music.

The cattle were grazed for their first two years on farms throughout the country before being finished on grain at a "state-of-the-art" barn in Rakaia.

The meat was processed at the Gore plant.

It ran into problems with Covid-19 and lack of demand from China as costs mounted.