Millar makes his mark with killer 27 points

Highlanders first five Cameron Millar kicks another goal in the Super Rugby Pacific game against the Crusaders at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday night. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

And then a hero came along.

Cameron Millar grew up in Gore dreaming about the day he could play for the Highlanders — and perhaps even beat the mighty Crusaders.

The 21-year-old first five made that a reality on Saturday night as he scored 27 points to lead the Highlanders to a streak-busting 32-29 win over their neighbours in a Super Rugby thriller at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

His haul of points, from a try, two conversions and six penalties, was the second-highest in Highlanders history, behind only Ben Blair’s 28 against the Sharks in 2005.

While most of the 18,537 fans under the roof went ballistic, the humble Millar seemed utterly unfazed by the moment as he reflected on his game-winning heroics.

"The Crusaders is always a big game, and I grew up loving the match-ups we used to have.

"To win at Forsyth Barr, in front of such a big crowd, is such a good feeling."

Millar did not miss an attempt at goal and said he felt like he was in that mythical zone right from the first kick.

"You sort of get into that flow state where you’re not really thinking about it. You can’t really hear the crowd — it’s just you and the ball.

"I hit a few good and I was stoked about it, yeah."

While Millar’s rise was rapid, the Otago playmaker has had to be patient due to injuries and selection decisions since making his Super Rugby debut 15 months ago. But it feels like this is his team now.

That was three straight wins for the Highlanders, who have one foot in the playoffs with three Super Rugby rounds remaining.

hayden.meikle@alliedpress.co.nz