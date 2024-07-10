Nashville beckons singer

Former Gore musician Jenny Mitchell has received a scholarship that will allow her to travel to Nashville. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A former Gore musician will make her first trip to Nashville after being awarded a career-changing scholarship.

Singer-songwriter Jenny Mitchell will travel to the home of country music as part of the scholarship and attend Americanafest in September.

The scholarship, awarded by the Country Music Association of Australia (CMAA) Academy of Country Music, was part of the Academy Sister Cities of Nashville Exchange Programme.

Mitchell recalled a wave of emotions hitting her as she discovered the news while in an Uber ride.

"I was just hysterically crying and the Uber driver was very concerned."

She then called her parents, Julie and Ron, who were "very excited" for her.

Travelling to Nashville has always been a dream for her.

"I think it’s just like a big milestone.

"Everyone understands that going to Nashville is an exciting thing, so it feels like something younger me would’ve been jumping out of her skin about."

As a 15-year-old Mitchell attended the CMAA Junior Academy.

The academy aims to mentor and nurture the careers of young performers from Australia and New Zealand.

Now a 25-year-old, she still maintains contact with those she attended the academy with and often saw them when she attended the Tamworth Country Music Festival.

"It’s pretty cool that they are still supporting Gore and still supporting me."

The scholarship covers the cost of her travel and accommodation.

"It’s a real honour to be picked and have the chance to go over."

She has already planned a handful of co-writing sessions while in Nashville, where she will spend three and a-half weeks.

"Thousands of people in Nashville just write as a full-time job, so a chance to get to write with them will be so awesome."

The "best part" of the trip would be the opportunity to soak up the atmosphere of the city, she said.

Two weeks will be spent writing before attending Americanafest for the remaining time.

"They’ll be people there that I’ve looked up to since I was 5."

Mitchell has recently been on an Australian tour.

She played a show in Melbourne and two in Tasmania.

On her return to New Zealand she plans to release a single before travelling to Nashville.

She will also open for Kaylee Bell at the Night Ski Party at Coronet Peak next month.

