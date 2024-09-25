New-look St James ready for fundraiser

Manager Paul McPhail at work in the newly revitalised St James Theatre. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

The St James Theatre is ready for a big fundraising show on Saturday night.

The theatre, which first opened in 1936, has gone through a revitalisation process, including improving the structure and adding a lift for easier access.

Manager Paul McPhail said it had been a long process.

"It’s been 18 months since we started our build."

This Saturday night, there will be a show at the theatre, with all proceeds going towards helping maintain the theatre, Mr McPhail said.

"The Sunbeam Swingers are putting a variety concert on for us."

The show will include performances by Ron and Maegan Mitchell, Dance It Out Studio, Hokonui Celtic Band, Rachel’s Studio of Dance, Kayla and Stephen Wilcox, and GStar Events Aerial Acrobats.

Kayla Wilcox will be one of the performers at the variety show on Saturday night. PHOTO: FILE

Mr McPhail said it would be a great night.

"It’s a good time for the town to get together. Come in here, support us, and have a great night," he said.

"We’ve had 18 months of one theatre, and when we have live shows, we have [had] no movies.

"I think the key thing people really should realise [is] we’re a trust. So we’re a not-for-profit organisation.

"We’re here for the people, we’re a part of the town and and the town’s got to hang on to the theatre."

Mr McPhail said if Gore was to lose the St James Theatre, it seemed unlikely a new one could start up.

"Once you lose your theatre in a place like Gore, you’ll never get one back because you know, it could cost you $15 or $20 million," he said.

gerrit.doppenberg@alliedpress.co.nz