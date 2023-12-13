New principal already well known

It is like coming home for Mossburn School’s new principal, Tracey Doak, who has been living in the area since 1994, which includes time serving on the school’s board of trustees. Photo: Sandy Eggleston

First a parent, then a board of trustees member and chairwoman and now Tracey Doak is the new Mossburn School principal.

Ms Doak took up the position at the start of the term.

She had lived in the area since 1994 and taught at schools including Five Rivers, Garston and Northern Southland College, Ms Doak said.

She had also spent 12 years working as a resource teacher of literacy, based at Gore Main School.

She started teaching at Fiordland College this year in a year 8 class, but when she saw the job come up at Mossburn she decided to apply for it.

"It was the month of fog that did it."

She concluded she could continue to live in Te Anau and work in Mossburn, which would be like having the best of both worlds.

"Live the dream all round."

She applied for the position knowing she was well known in the community.

"It could be good or bad.

"They knew what they’re getting."

She was enjoying the experience, which was like coming home because she knew so many people.

"The community is amazing.

"Everyone’s smiley and helpful."

There are three classes in the school and Ms Doak teaches the equivalent of about two days of the week and spends the rest of the week on administration tasks.

"It’s full on."

There are 47 pupils in the school.

sandy.eggleston@theensign.co.nz