A non-traditional day spent with loved ones

The wedding party and family at Paterson Gardens (back, from left) Jordyn Moseley, Desiree Giles, Angela Hopkins, Gemini Chamberlain and Timothey Chamberlain, Abhin Kumar, Tyraine Moseley, (front, from left) Selena Blair and Lorraine Chamberlain. PHOTOS: EXPOSED PIXELS

The couple, who met online in July 2020, were married at an intimate ceremony at Waikaka Sports Complex on February 18, 2023.

Timothey and Gemini Chamberlain (nee Moseley) were married at Waikaka Sports Complex on February 18, 2023.

Mrs Wilson said the wedding was a small gathering of close friends and family on a very hot summer day.

"We wanted a laid-back atmosphere so we could enjoy the day with our loved ones," she said.

The cake from Bellas Delights, in Kaitangata, was "perfect and tasted amazing".

"The ceremony and reception were both held at the complex so everything was in one place. We had our pictures taken at Paterson Gardens. We are so grateful to Laurie and Sharon Paterson for all they did to make our day come together so beautifully. Our favourite part was just having everyone there with us to celebrate our love."

The couple did not have a colour theme and opted for outfits that everyone was comfortable in.

Mrs Chamberlain, pictured with mother Selena Blair, wanted a non-traditional dress and chose a stunning one with colours she liked and felt comfortable in.

"I did not want a traditional white dress and I love colour, so I picked a nice dress. The blue and olive colours worn by our bridal party fit together nicely with some of the colours in my dress. I chose bright coloured flowers and sunflowers for my bouquet."

The couple wished to thank everyone who helped to make their wedding extra special.