Opening the history books

Andrew Tripp, with his wife Heather, are ready to open up the history books on their family farm. Photos: Gerrit Doppenberg

Nithdale Station will take a "Tripp" down memory lane for its 100th anniversary.

Andrew Tripp, the station’s managing director, said all family, friends and people with ties to Nithdale Station were welcome to the celebration, taking place at Nithdale’s wool shed on October 12.

Nithdale Station, at Kaiwera, 17km from Gore, was purchased in 1924 by his grandfather Charlie Tripp for £3000. Mr Tripp said the farm has grown exponentially since then.

"In 1924 they had about 1000 ewes, 40 cattle, which is about 1300 stock units. Currently we have 18,000 stock units," he said.

Mr Tripp said the farm went through hardships during its first few years.

"There were a few tough years at the start, with the depression and the war in the 1940s. My grandfather actually fought in the war," he said.

Charlie Tripp commanded a Fijian commando unit, becoming a major and fighting in the Pacific Theatre.

Mr Tripp said his grandfather brought a strong culture of fitness to the soldiers he trained.

"That was one of the things he drummed into the soldiers he trained in Fiji. They basically became this stealth fighting unit operating behind enemy lines, so fitness was key," he said.

Charlie had a few close calls during the war, Mr Tripp said.

"He basically fell into a foxhole, two Japanese were fighting him, and one shot him in the chest point blank, but it was deflected by a magazine cartridge that was in his pocket at the time.

"We still have it, it’s got a bullet hole," he said.

Charlie received a Silver Star and a Distinguished Service Order medal for his efforts in World War 2, returning back to the farm after other members of his family were killed during the war.

Charlie Tripp and his diary entry for the day he purchased Nithdale.

He worked on the farm until his death in 1991, with Mr Tripp taking over operations in 1994 and purchasing it in 2001.

"He was very well known. He was a lifetime member of the RSA and the Albion Rugby club.

"The legend goes that he would run from the farm, wade through the Mataura River, just to make rugby training in the morning. That’s a solid 30km round trip," he said.

Mr Tripp, a Christian, said his grandfather’s survival in the war reaffirmed his belief in God and the need to care for the farm.

"I told him, if you hadn’t survived, we would’ve ended up selling the farm. I wouldn’t be here.

"I’m a Christian, I don’t believe that things happen by chance, and that’s why we see ourselves as the stewards of the farm, we need to care for it for the next generation, be it in our family or someone else’s."

This commitment to care for the land won the farm awards for sustainability and balance, as they have moved from strictly livestock to include dairy farming.

Mr Tripp said ensuring a good future for all was important to him.

"We’ve won the Ballance farm environment award twice. We care for the environment, and see ourselves as the stewards for the next generation," he said.

The 1381ha farm operates as a mix of dairy and livestock, and also has a successful genetics business.

The day-to-day dealings are ran by two families on the farm, with one running the sheep and genetics, and the other operating the dairy business.

The 100th anniversary celebration will have historical photos and video from the early days of the farm, with footage from the 1930s that has been digitally preserved.

gerrit.doppenberg@alliedpress.co.nz