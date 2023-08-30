Playground plans excite community

An impression of what the new playground could look like. Graphic: supplied

Plans for a redevelopment of the Lumsden playground is causing excitement in the community.

Northern Community Board and Southland District Council are getting closer to finalising plans for the playground.

In addition to local community input via SDC’s long term plan, the Northern Community Board has secured additional funding of $100,000 from the government Three Waters reform Better Off funding package.

Northern Community Board chairman Greg Tither said everyone was excited to see this project come to fruition.

"It will be a great community asset."

The playground redevelopment was designed to integrate the unique heritage of Lumsden and bring in the railway theme to the playground.

Some existing playground elements would stay to make a rich sensory play experience for children to look forward to.

Work was set to begin later this year.

Soil testing was undertaken in the playground area due to the history of the site being an old railway station and yard for storing materials.

Results came back clear in the main playground area.

Samples taken on the perimeter of the playground showed very low levels of hydrocarbons.

The soil excavated during the construction phase of the project will be disposed of at an appropriate landfill.