Reactions to new curriculum mixed

Two Gore primary school principals have had contrasting reactions to the announcement of a new structured maths curriculum.

Last month, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon revealed the new structured maths curriculum for primary and intermediate school children, which includes extra professional development for teachers, interventions for children struggling with the topic and twice-yearly assessments.

The new curriculum for primary and intermediate school children (years 0-8) will arrive a year early, beginning at the start of 2025.

Gore Main School principal Glenn Puna supported the new curriculum, as at the beginning of the learning year the school adopted the structured numeracy programme called Numicon.

Mr Puna said: "We definitely support the changes, but know that it takes time and funding to ensure that it is done correctly. We have been very fortunate to have a board that has fully enabled us to achieve what we have over the last few years."

After eight months using the programme the results had been good, he said.

"We are lucky to have started this new approach early, but it does take time and I know that this could be challenging for many schools.

"My hope is that there is going to [be] plenty of assistance and support provided from the government to all schools to help with what is required."

A structured literacy programme was adopted by the school in 2023 in which pupils were grouped in classes based on their literacy level.

The national curriculum change will mean the structured maths approach kicks in at the same time as the move to structured literacy.

However, East Gore School principal Dana Turnbull was "concerned" with the speed at which the change was required.

"I support the idea of building maths capability, as an educator this is what we strive to do every day.

"However, this initiative, on top of the English curriculum adds another layer of complexity that we continue to navigate," she said.

As principal, it was her job to make sure that pupils’ needs were met academically, socially and emotionally, she said.

The wellbeing of the school’s teachers was also important.

"Our teachers modify teaching and learning programmes to cater for individual strengths and next steps.

"They use their skill set and kete [basket] of knowledge and experience to personalise learning, which aligns and reflects individual needs in a holistic approach."

The short timeframe given by the government was also a concern, she said.

"I also have apprehension about the resourcing and funding that is required to support these changes.

"This adds additional pressure and challenges as we navigate this educational landscape going forward."

Education Minister Erica Stanford will launch the first of three components of "Make It Count" — a maths action plan that will take effect from the start of next year.

