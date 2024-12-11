Reading challenge goes beyond page

Gore District Library Community Connections co-ordinator Kimberly Simpson with a map for children to work through, with minutes spent reading and also exploring the Gore district. PHOTO: SUPPLIED BY GORE LIBRARY

An adventure awaits at the Gore Library, for children to read their favourite books and explore the world outside this summer.

Read and Roam 2025 is a new challenge for children in the Gore district, inviting them to not only explore the joys of reading, but everything the district has to offer.

Gore District Library Community Connections co-ordinator Kimberly Simpson said it was an exciting new venture.

"The kids get an A3 sheet of paper, and what is on it is a map of the district, very cool map and friendly for kids.

"It has Gore, Mataura and Mandeville. The idea with it is, they have a read-o-meter on it, you are meant to read at least four times a week, every week for the whole of January," she said.

Ms Simpson said it was all about getting the reading minutes up, but also seeing the district.

"You add up your minutes and travel around the map as you read.

"Optionally if kids want to, they can go to the places on the map, with optional challenges.

"Some of the challenges are go to the Gore Visitors centre, and find out whose art is on the wall. Go to the Croydon Aviation Centre and find out what plane is on the wall," she said.

It was a good way to inspire literacy, and she was excited for the launch of the challenge, Ms Simpson said.

"It’s not a challenge we’ve done at the Gore Library before. We’ve done reading challenges, but nothing like this.

"We’re super excited. It’s getting kids involved and reading, and when it’s a challenge they’re more likely to want to read and challenge themselves."

For those avid readers, Ms Simpson said there would be prizes for those hitting the books, and exploring the world.

"They also get prizes. So they have to check in twice throughout the month.

"The first time it’s a free swim pass to the aquatic centre, and they either get a free book of their choice or a frisbee.

"The idea of the frisbee is, they can go to the Dolamore Park or Hamilton Park and participate in frisbee golf," she said.

When asked if the challenge would be a smash hit, Ms Simpson had high hopes.

"We hope so. We want to promote literacy in Gore, but also kids getting involved in our town and getting out and about and enjoying summer.

"Enjoying reading, but also everything the district has to offer. We’re really excited for it," she said.

The challenge is free and registrations are open now. The first official day of the challenge is January 1.

