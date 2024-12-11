Rebuild contractor appointed

Hato Hone St John has appointed Carpentry South as the contractor for the Riversdale station rebuild project.

GM Designs and Southern Quantity Surveyors have also been working with the St John property team to complete several consent amendments with local authorities.

Hato Hone St John area operations manager — Southland Braden Stark said the organisation was committed to using local businesses for this project and the much-anticipated rebuild of the Riversdale station will begin in early January, following the Christmas break.

"Our dedicated team of volunteer ambulance crew and the community have been eagerly awaiting the start of this project. We are excited to see the rebuild finally begin and look forward to the positive impact it will have on our local crews and the community they serve," Mr Stark said.