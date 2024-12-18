Rollerskating for the masses

Southern Most Skater Rebecca "Klutz" Herzig with beginner skater Jonathon Bennett, 11, at the Summer Skate event at the MLT Multisports Centre in Gore. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

Rollerskating is back in a big way, as Gore residents were able to try the sport out at the Mataura Licensing Trust (MLT) Multisports Centre last Saturday.

"Summer Skate" rolled into the event centre, held by the Southern Most Skaters and funded by Hokonui Hauora.

Rollerskaters, whether they were seasoned veterans or brand new, could have a go, with skates and safety equipment provided to them and coaches providing a watchful eye.

Southern Most Skater Rebecca "Klutz" Herzig said skating was a great hobby to pick up.

"There’s personal milestones, progress to be made, a supportive team environment and it’s good for fitness and morale," she said.

Mrs Herzig said the sport has had a resurgence.

"It’s definitely made a comeback over the years, with all the different types of skating, all of which we encourage," she said.

Mrs Herzig said the event was a great chance to introduce skating to beginners and give them the best chance to succeed.

"Lots of people who have never been on skates before are able to try it with the correct safety gear and advice.

"They have the best start to skating, and we just want people to have a positive first experience," she said.

Jonathon Bennett, 11, was one of those first-timers, and said he had a great time.

"I was really nervous about it, thinking I was going to fall over and break something.

"But I got help from the professionals to get my balance right, learn some new tricks, and how to get the basics done," he said.

When asked if he would skate again, Jonathon said there was no doubt.

"Yes, definitely," he said.

