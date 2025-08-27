Rural location perfect for ceremony

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The couple have been together three and a-half years and were married at a family friend’s private homestead near Gore on January 24, 2025.
Mrs Larsen said holding the wedding locally was important so their elderly grandparents could attend.
"The Woolshed Function Centre was chosen as we’ve been to wedding receptions there before and it has everything you could possibly need. It’s a real asset to the Gore area. Catering was done by Mash Catering and is still talked about to this day. Our wedding cake was expertly made by a friend of ours, Leah McMath, from Oh Joy Cakes and Sweet Treats. Leah nailed the brief for aesthetics and deliciousness. She even personally delivered it to the venue."
"We were lucky enough to have my brother, Nathan Gibson, chauffeur us around in a helicopter for the day. He flew Gus and I to our first look location before Gus left for the ceremony venue. Nathan then picked up myself, Mum and Dad and expertly landed on the lawn at the ceremony venue in front of all of our friends and family, where both Mum and Dad walked me down the aisle. It was really special to have that moment as a whole family in the chopper before the ceremony.
"We really valued how many of our friends, family and local businesses came together to execute what we felt was a perfect wedding day right here in the most under-rated wedding destination, Gore."