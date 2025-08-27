Rural location perfect for ceremony

The picturesque rural location near Gore was the perfect setting for Angus and Janelle Larsen’s elegant summer wedding. PHOTOS: ACORN PHOTOGRAPHY

Angus and Janelle (nee Gibson) Larsen share photos of their wedding with The Ensign readers.

The couple have been together three and a-half years and were married at a family friend’s private homestead near Gore on January 24, 2025.

The bridal party (from left) James Larsen, Thomas Larsen, Nathan Bokser, Kyle Mckenzie, Poppy the Dog, Mr and Mrs Larsen, Jessica Stevenson, Emily Kubala, Samantha Dickie and Jacki Rome.

The ceremony was followed by a reception at The Woolshed Function Centre in Waimumu.

Mrs Larsen said holding the wedding locally was important so their elderly grandparents could attend.

The bride arrived at the ceremony with her parents via helicopter, expertly chauffeured by the bride’s brother, Nathan Gibson.

"The homestead venue has been a location I have adored for a long time and so we were very thankful that the generous owners allowed us to take over their lawn for the day," she said.

"The Woolshed Function Centre was chosen as we’ve been to wedding receptions there before and it has everything you could possibly need. It’s a real asset to the Gore area. Catering was done by Mash Catering and is still talked about to this day. Our wedding cake was expertly made by a friend of ours, Leah McMath, from Oh Joy Cakes and Sweet Treats. Leah nailed the brief for aesthetics and deliciousness. She even personally delivered it to the venue."

Angus and Janelle (nee Gibson) Larsen were married at a family friend’s homestead near Gore on January 24, 2025.

The bride arrived at the ceremony in style, by helicopter.

"We were lucky enough to have my brother, Nathan Gibson, chauffeur us around in a helicopter for the day. He flew Gus and I to our first look location before Gus left for the ceremony venue. Nathan then picked up myself, Mum and Dad and expertly landed on the lawn at the ceremony venue in front of all of our friends and family, where both Mum and Dad walked me down the aisle. It was really special to have that moment as a whole family in the chopper before the ceremony.

"We really valued how many of our friends, family and local businesses came together to execute what we felt was a perfect wedding day right here in the most under-rated wedding destination, Gore."