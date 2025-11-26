School success at golf tourney

Māruawai College golfers (from left) manager Emma Walker, Mills Walker, 12, Jordan Goodwin, 12, Maia Campion, 13, and Taryn Hellier, 13, are the overall winners of the Southland Primary School Festival of Golf. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Move over Rory McIlroy — Gore school pupils are the new golf superstars after their big tournament win.

Heading to Drummond Golf Course for the Southland Primary School Festival of Golf final, two teams of four from Māruawai College and one team of year 5s and 6s from West Gore School managed to take a big win against 20 other schools competing in the festival last Thursday.

The competition began in the morning with an Ambrose competition, the golfers split up between two teams, before returning in the afternoon to compete in games of skill.

West Gore School pupils Karlee Caughey, 10, Blake Ruddenklau, 10, Maehe Waihape, 11, and Jett Chalmers, 10, won the years 5 and 6 title.

After a big day out, two teams came back to Gore with medals around their necks — West Gore taking out the years 5 and 6 section , and one of the Māruawai teams taking the overall title.

Māruawai golf team manager Emma Walker said it was a great day out with a lot of good organisation, and was a great achievement for the young golfers.

"It was very well done. The vibes were great. It’s a real privilege for them to win. Everyone cheered everyone on, there was a lot of positivity from all the schools," she said.

gerrit.doppenberg@alliedmedia.co.nz