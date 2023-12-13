Schools join pupil-led fundraiser

Involved in the second year of Cookies for Cancer were (from left) West Gore School pupils Jesse Gemmill, 10, and Amy Short, 11, St Peter's College pupils Aleigha Johnstone-Vetters, 14, Madison Young, 13, Finn Kelly, 12, Lily Mcleod, 12, and Khloe MacLean, 11, and Gore Main School pupils Blake Stevens, 10, and Rhea Lomas, 11. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A combined effort to sell sweet treats for cancer was a success in Gore recently.

An idea to sell cookies to raise money for the Cancer Society by pupils of West Gore School was put into practice last year by pupils Amy Short and Jesse Gemmill.

They raised $176.10 for the Cancer Society in 2022.

This year, the pupils aimed to connect with different schools so they could also participate in the event.

St Peter’s College and Gore Main School joined this year.

This year, the project took about two terms to complete, Amy said.

The combined amount raised for the second year of the event was $722.

The pupils officially gave the money to Cancer Society volunteers last Wednesday.

Cancer Society volunteer and Daffodil Day co-ordinator Sandy Smith said she was "very thankful" and happy with the results.

"It’s amazing to see them persevere throughout the entire process," she said.

"From when I was first informed about the idea to now, I can see it will grow even more next year.

"We’re very thankful for the donation."

West Gore School deputy principal Rebekah Prattley said she was "incredibly proud" of Amy and Jesse for their organisation and dedication creating the event.

"It’s just inspiring to see how they’ve navigated the process, from connecting with principals and schools to clarifying, reminding and then selling," she said.

"I’m very impressed."

Amy is attending Blue Mountain College in Tapanui next year and hopes to involve other schools in the area there.

"We’re happy because we know it will make a big difference to people in need," Amy said.

Jesse and Amy will catch up again next year to organise the third Cookies for Cancer fundraiser.

They hope to encourage all the schools in the area to get involved in the future.

evelyn.thorn@alliedpress.co.nz