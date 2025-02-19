Sharing love for our area

Nau mai, haere mai, and welcome to 2025!

Our team is back after a well-earned break over the summer holidays, ready to dive into the exciting mahi planned for this year.

There is an amazing lineup of local events in the coming weeks, including the popular Moonshine Trail at Dolamore Park, the On The Fly Mataura River Festival celebrating our awa, and the new and improved Children’s Day & Park’s Week collaboration — Hamilton Park Fun Fest, a free community event. So many exciting activities to enjoy!

Why not cycle the pump track in Mataura, stroll the walking tracks at Hamilton Park, explore the Eastern Southland Arts Gallery, visit the Hokonui Moonshine Museum, discover the Croydon Aviation Heritage Centre at Mandeville, burn off some energy at the playgrounds, wander through the stunning gardens of Maple Glen in Wyndham, or relax with a movie and popcorn at the SBS St James Theatre?

These wonderful experiences are part of our community — the place you call home and should be proud to be a part of.

Behind every event and activity are the dedicated individuals and organisations who love where they live and building connections.

As renowned sociologist Robert D. Putnam once said, "Communities are the most important resource we have for facing the challenges ahead."

Research shows that community connections— whether through place, shared interests, or identity— are valuable, untapped assets that promote well-being and reduce social isolation (David Morris FRSA and Alison Gilchrist, 2011).

Have you noticed a new parent at the school gates this term? A new neighbour? Perhaps there’s a new team member at work? What better way to break the ice than by introducing them to the treasures of your community.

Ask if they’ve visited the public gardens or explored the mountain biking trails at Dolamore Park.

Take the opportunity to introduce yourself, share your pride for our place, with the many great things Eastern Southland has to offer.

Stay tuned for even more excitement in 2025!