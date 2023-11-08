Spotlight on Ford at next Crank Up

Next year’s Edendale Crank Up will have Ford as its main feature, and will have plenty of entertainment for all ages. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The wheels are turning for next year’s annual Edendale Crank Up.

The annual machinery show will be held on the weekend of January 27 and 28.

Each year different brands of vehicles are celebrated — next year it will feature 120 years of Ford and 60 years of Ford Mustangs.

The event is hosted by the Edendale Vintage Machinery Club, and convener Ken Bell said there was "something for everyone".

"There are always various displays including shearing gear, machinery, steam engines — the whole lot.

"The Ford theme will be great.

"It’s a global brand and so well known worldwide.

"The event tends to draw people from all over, so I don’t expect anything different for next year."

Entertainment will include helicopter rides and a range of children’s entertainment.

"There will be food stalls and live entertainment too."

"We get plenty of souvenir and craft stalls too which is great."

The Tractor Pull Club would also be there with tractor games and activities.

About 6000-7000 people normally attended the event each year.

He encouraged everyone to bring family and friends.

"We tend to have plenty of older folk but we really encourage the young charges to come along too.

"It’s a great day out for everyone."

Tickets are $20 for adults and free for children under 16.

