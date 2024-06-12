State of road a worry

Wendon resident Heather Fowler points out a selection of potholes in Pyramid Creek Rd. PHOTO: BEN ANDREWS

A Wendon resident considers the state of a road she has spent 57 years living near "dangerous".

Heather Fowler, who lives in Pyramid Creek Rd, believes the state of the road is due to a lack of maintenance and rough weather.

"Being a resident as long as I have been ... I’m concerned because I’ve never seen that road in such a state."

Potholes were present along much of the road.

"You expect to get some potholes but nothing like this. I’d hate to actually land in one in the dark."

The potholes, some of which were about 15cm deep, either needed grading out or filling with rocks before gravel was laid on top, she said.

"It has been really bad. Every time it rains it gets deeper"

Coming to a corner of the road near her home, she was often forced to drive on the wrong side, she said.

"That’s breaking the law. But what can you do?

"It’s either that or have an accident."

Two vehicles could not be on the road in close proximity in some areas due to its condition, she said.

"Especially when you get two vehicles passing. One’s got to pull over and you can get stuck in the grass."

Trucks and other large vehicles were often unable to pull over because of mud on the outside of the road.

"Your suspension, your tyres, everything gets affected by it."

The Gore District Council had been aware of the issues with the road for several weeks.

Roading asset manager Murray Hasler said the road was graded on Friday and extra gravel would be put on a weak section this week.

"In normal weather conditions cyclic grading keeps our rural gravel roads in a reasonable condition.

"Unfortunately, maintaining gravel roads in wintertime is always problematic as weather conditions dictate when grading can be carried out."

Grading a road when it was wet could worsen its condition, he said.

Continual wet weather over the last month created a backlog for the council’s grading contractor.

"We have been monitoring and prioritising the worst-affected areas and have brought in a second grader to ensure we get as much grading done when suitable weather conditions prevail."

If possible, the council wanted to avoid intentionally slowing traffic on roads.

"However, when a road significantly deteriorates and can’t berepaired immediately, we appreciatemotorists driving to theconditions and being safe."

