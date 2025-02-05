Summertime and our A&P show

Ben Bell

As we come to the end of summer, it’s heartening to see our town alive with vibrant displays of colour and energy.

Gardens across Gore are putting on a magnificent show, with flowers in full bloom and hanging baskets creating a cheerful atmosphere along our main streets.

The transformation from spring to summer has been particularly striking this year, especially after our challenging, wet spring.

Last weekend’s A&P show perfectly captured the spirit of our community, bringing together town and country in a wonderful celebration of rural life.

The grounds were buzzing with activity as families and farmers alike gathered to showcase the best of what our district has to offer.

It was particularly special to have the Minister for Rural Communities Mark Patterson join us this year, adding an extra touch of significance to the proceedings.

Mr Patterson, alongside Gore A&P president Martin Powley, presented best in show to an immaculately groomed pony that captured everyone’s hearts — its coat so pristine and stance so perfect, it could have been a figurine.

Our farming community is making the most of the summer weather, with feed being cut and wrapped across the district and the sight of tractors working late into the evening, making the most of our long summer days, serves as a reminder of the dedication that underpins our agricultural sector.

These sunny days are a welcome change from the wet spring that tested our farmers’ resilience.

As we move into autumn, it is wonderful to see our community spaces being well used, from families playing volleyball on the green belt to cyclists and walkers making the most of our trails.

These moments of community connection, whether at organised events like the A&P show or casual encounters around town, remind us of what makes our district special.

Let’s enjoy these last few warm days and the opportunities they bring to connect with our neighbours and celebrate our shared community spirit.

After all, it’s these connections that make our town such a wonderful place to live.

