Teamwork key for wedding efficiency

For many couples, planning their big day is something they do together. However, delegating some of their jobs to other people is key to making sure everything is done in a timely manner. There are also the traditional responsibilities and tasks that come with the various roles within the wedding party and immediate family members. Here is a brief overview of some of those.

The bride and groom

• Plan the wedding, including where it will take place. Choose the celebrant and photographer.

• Select wedding rings.

• Compile a wedding gift list.

• Decide on the compilation of music they want played, including what they want to walk down the aisle to.

• Select their choice of wedding cake and arrange for it to be made.

The bride

• Chooses her bridesmaids.

• Selects her wedding dress, often alongside her mum, sisters and/or closest friends.

• Makes decisions on what the rest of the wedding party will wear.

The groom

• Chooses his best man and groomsmen.

• Arranges the honeymoon.

• Organises wedding cars.

• Presents a speech during the wedding reception.

Parents

• They can assist with some of the wedding plans.

• One of their key roles is to help keep nerves at bay leading up to and on the big day.

Mother of the bride

• Might be asked to help her daughter shop for a wedding dress.

• Might continue by shopping for the rest of the wedding party’s attire.

Father of the bride

• The bride’s father travels to the wedding with her.

• He then walks her up the aisle.

• At the reception he makes a speech, followed by proposing a toast to the newly married couple.

Best man

• Organises the stag night.

• Prepares a best man’s speech.

• Assists the groom on the morning of the wedding.

• Makes sure the rings make it to the wedding ceremony.

• Helps organise order of speeches, and reads correspondence sent from people who could not make it on the day.

Chief bridesmaid

• Plans a hens’ night for the bride.

• Assists the bride leading up to the wedding day.

• Helps the bride get ready.