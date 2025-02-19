Top price for huntaway redemption for injured cowboy

Injured cowboy Mitchell Gunn was back at the Lawrence rodeo arena on Friday to sell dogs Leo (pictured) and Harry. PHOTOS: SALLY RAE

It was redemption of sorts for Mitchell Gunn when he hobbled into the Lawrence rodeo arena on Friday afternoon.

Tossed off a bull at last month’s rodeo and breaking his leg — bone was coming out through the skin — he now sported a large rod in his leg.

On Friday, Mr Gunn (19) was back at the scene of the accident, this time demonstrating a slightly less risky skill — his ability with working dogs.

And he was thrilled to receive the top price for a huntaway at the annual Lawrence dog sale, selling 3-year-old huntaway Harry for $6200.

He also sold heading dog Leo for $2800, while Brendon Daly, of Clinton, topped the sale with Jerry, a 5-year-old heading dog which sold for $6600.

Mr Gunn had been due to head to Australia to muster cattle a few days ago, which was why he was selling his dogs. He reckoned most of his screaming after hitting the dust at the rodeo was not from the pain, but the realisation that he would miss the trip.

But Australia was still on the radar, the trip had only been put on hold and he was hoping to head across the Tasman in mid-March.

In his second season rodeoing, his accident had not deterred him from the sport. "Once I got on all the good drugs it was pretty mean," he said with a broad smile.

Ali Brenssell (left) sold Bet to Peter (centre) and Darryl Shanks, of Owaka, with proceeds going to the Cancer Research Trust.

While Jack Davis ran his first dog at a dog trial when he was 10, which was quite some time ago, although the good-natured Cromwell man quipped he was only 22, it was his first time selling at Lawrence.

He sold 3-year-old bitch Jude for $2900, saying he did not have enough work for her, having sold his farm — "I’ve gone from 1040 acres to 40 acres," he said.

But he stressed he had not retired, rather he had had "a change of direction". He had three other dogs at home plus a litter of pups.

Jude was given to him and he had spent a fair bit of time on her and was satisfied to produce a reasonable dog for sale.

"All she needs is work."

Mr Davis, who holds the lofty title of M’lord in the curling fraternity, said his love of dogs and curling was "equally distributed".

Meanwhile, more than $10,000 was raised for the Cancer Research Trust, delighting North Otago man Ali Brenssell who kicked off the fundraising by entering young heading dog Bet, with all proceeds from her sale going to the trust.

Bet sold to Peter and Darryl Shanks, of Owaka, for $4000, while the Fitzpatrick family from North Otago matched the proceeds from the sale in cash. An auction of donated goods and the gate takings boosted the coffers.

