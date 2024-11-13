Tour for abuse awareness

White Ribbon Riders will depart from Gore on Sunday, before heading to Rolleston. PHOTO: ALLIED PRESS FILES

The White Ribbon Riders will start their tour in Gore this year, before heading to Rolleston, delivering their anti-abuse message along the way.

White Ribbon was started as a men’s movement in Canada in 1991, and has the goal of promoting healthy masculinity and reducing violence against women and children.

On their website, White Ribbon states violence does not have to be physical, but also physiological, and has the same detrimental effects.

The campaign aims to change men’s attitudes and behaviours, predominantly through men communicating positive ideas with one another.

People are encouraged to wear white ribbons on November 25 to show their dedication to the safety of women around them.

Men are also encouraged to be more open and honest, and challenge abusive ideas and behaviours.

On Sunday, the riders will begin their trek up the South Island, starting in Gore and finishing in Rolleston on White Ribbon Day, November 25.

Soroptimist International of Gore will be hosting the riders for a dinner on Saturday night.

Riders will share their stories at a service at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, in Trafford St, before they embark on the ride.