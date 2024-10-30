Tulip day a great success

The tulips were a sight to see in Edendale on Monday, whether out on the fields or on display inside the Edendale Presbyterian Church, where the bulbs could be ordered for next year. PHOTOS: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

Cars parked all along the roadside and people flooded into Edendale Presbyterian Church to celebrate the annual tulip open day on Monday.

The event celebrated the bloom of Triflor NZ’s tulips, admired for their mass plantings which graced the fields as far as the eye could see.

Stalls were set up at the church including refreshments and crafts.

Rev Dr Rainier Raath , of the Edendale Presbyterian Church, said he was very happy with how the day went.

"I think it went really well. All the stallholders ... were well supported by the public," he said.

The event is the church’s main fundraiser for the year.

An estimated 1500-2000 people arrived to view the tulips in Triflor’s paddocks.

The church also had tulip bulbs available to order for next year.

Rev Dr Raath said although he did not know the exact number of sales, he was confident it was a good year.

"It seems we had great sales. We don’t know [the total] yet, as people can still order till the end of November," he said.