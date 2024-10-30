Tulip day a great success

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The event celebrated the bloom of Triflor NZ’s tulips, admired for their mass plantings which graced the fields as far as the eye could see.
Stalls were set up at the church including refreshments and crafts.
"I think it went really well. All the stallholders ... were well supported by the public," he said.
The event is the church’s main fundraiser for the year.
The church also had tulip bulbs available to order for next year.
Rev Dr Raath said although he did not know the exact number of sales, he was confident it was a good year.
"It seems we had great sales. We don’t know [the total] yet, as people can still order till the end of November," he said.