Vikings made to work hard for win

The Eastern Northern Barbarians did not have a premier grade game last week but the three division one games were played during the week.

- The Riversdale Waikaka Vikings had to work hard for their 38-21 victory over Albion in Waikaka on Thursday night.

The Vikings had a strong wind at their back in the first half but could not fully capitalise on it.

They led 17-7 at the break but Albion were soon able to use their attacking skills to reduce the margin to three points.

The locals finished the stronger with best player on the field Hayden Stephen scoring one of the team’s six tries from centre. Lock Braden Falconer and hooker Joey McClure also played well.

- Edendale beat Te Anau 34-22 on Friday night. First five Bram Fodie was man of the match and scored two of the Magpies’ four tries. No 8 Harley McKenzie and flanker Coebie Symes also played well.

Devon McLeod kicked four conversions and two penalties, while prop Luke Muir played his 200th match for Edendale.

- Pioneer earned their 36-7 win over Tokanui on Thursday night.

This Saturday Edendale play Pioneer in Gore, the Vikings head to Tokanui and Wyndham will host Albion.

By John Langford