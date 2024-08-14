Weather puts track build on hold

Checking out the progress being made on the stage two loop track are Waikaia Trails Trust members (from left) Dylan Ditchfield, Colleen Morton, Hilary Kelso and James Anderson. PHOTO: JANN ROBERTSON

Building work on the Waikaia Trails stage two loop track is on hold until the weather improves.

The loop is part of a planned 25km network of mountainbike trails through the Waikaia Forest.

The project is being overseen by the Waikaia Trails Trust.

Stage one of the project, a pump track in Waikaia, is already finished.

Graded Earth Ltd owner Matthew (Milty) Coultas and his staff are building the trails.

Trust member Colleen Morton said the stage two loop track was partly finished but was not open to the public to ride on.

"Danger tape is in place on the trail.

"We look forward to letting you know when the track is open and can safely be ridden."

Work started on the grade two track in February.

Trust members were grateful for the support of Southland Mayor Rob Scott, Mrs Morton said.

"His enthusiasm, positive encouragement and ability to connect our board representatives with the right people has been the catalyst to success with this community-led project."

With work stopped, efforts are being made to control pests including pigs and deer in the area.

The trust’s spring project is to work with the community to build an entrance to the trails at McKee Park.

"Ideas and helping hands will be welcomed,’’ Mrs Morton said.

"Today's children will remember planting the trees and creating a fun place for their children in years to come."

Updates will be posted on the trust’s social networking sites.

On the Graded Earth Facebook site, Mr Coultas wrote unthinned pine trees and pest plants including gorse and blackberry were making progress challenging.

Pigs and deer were also damaging the freshly made trail.

"However this project has been delightful ... [it] has been a breath of fresh air."

