Weaving people together through volunteering

We are halfway through 2024 with the shortest day bearing down.

June 16-22 is National Volunteer Week for Aotearoa/New Zealand and this year’s theme is Whiria te tangata — Weave the people together.

What do you think of when you hear the term volunteering? Do you think, oh I’d love to volunteer but I’m not sure I have the time, or where to start?

The good news is volunteering comes in every shape or form; the chances are you are already volunteering without acknowledging it. Volunteering is any activity that involves putting your unpaid time, energy, and skills to work for the greater good. This includes school crossing duty, picking up rubbish on your walk, driving your neighbour to an appointment, timekeeping at the local Parkrun. All these things you do without a second thought are for the greater good of your community, yours, and others’ wellbeing.

There are volunteering opportunities that require more formalised time dedication, such as Hato Hone St John or Fire and Emergency New Zealand. Organisations such as these require certain criteria to be met by their volunteers, particularly for their frontline team. Volunteers attend regular training where they practise, learn new skills, and develop the teamwork they need to safely respond to emergencies; so not only will you meet new people, contribute invaluably to your community and its safety, you also get to upskill and gain qualifications.

On a personal note, our whanau would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to all the volunteer Fenz personnel who attended to our house fire recently. Your care, empathy and professionalism were incredible, and we thank you all. Also, a thank-you to their families and employers; you play an important role because with your support, our local volunteers can do what they do best — keep our communities safe.

If you are looking for volunteering opportunities of any kind, pop in and see us at the centre and we can help you find the right fit.

Heartland Services co-ordinator Kelly Young