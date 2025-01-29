Winter sun lights up Lumsden wedding

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The couple were married at Lumsden Town Hall on July 20, 2024 surrounded by family and friends.
Mrs Chernishov said the winter wedding began with an icy start that turned into a warm, clear sunny day.
"We chose the town hall because it was a central location, with lots of accommodation and facilities nearby for family and friends to stay," she said.
"We hired a large hall with massive capacity, yet went all out to make it colourful, vibrant and full of atmosphere.
She said it was particularly special to have her children as part of the wedding.
"After my eldest son, Sam, walked me into the hall to greet my husband to be, I looked at all of my children who had tears, which was touching."
"She looked beautiful and full of life, vibrant and shiny.
"It was quite funny to look around to see children in air filled boats, bean bags, a bunch of people sitting on hay bales, and the seats just flowing in all directions with eclectic-looking people — just wondering what they had got themselves into."
The couple wished to thank everyone who made their wedding special, especially their friends and family who helped on the day.