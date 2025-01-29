Winter sun lights up Lumsden wedding

Stevey and Lauren Chernishov (nee Muntz) were married on July 20, 2024, at the Lumsden Town Hall. The couple met through a mutual friend three years ago. PHOTOS: LOVE WILD PHOTOGRAPHY

The couple were married at Lumsden Town Hall on July 20, 2024 surrounded by family and friends.

Mrs Chernishov said the winter wedding began with an icy start that turned into a warm, clear sunny day.

Mr & Mrs Chernishov with the bride’s children, Jesse, 14, and Heidi, 16.

"Both the ceremony and reception were held at Lumsden Town Hall.

"We chose the town hall because it was a central location, with lots of accommodation and facilities nearby for family and friends to stay," she said.

"We hired a large hall with massive capacity, yet went all out to make it colourful, vibrant and full of atmosphere.

The couple celebrated their special day surrounded by their families and much-loved community.

"We had traditions, like rings and vows — yet created an atmosphere that compares to nothing else."

She said it was particularly special to have her children as part of the wedding.

"After my eldest son, Sam, walked me into the hall to greet my husband to be, I looked at all of my children who had tears, which was touching."

Mrs Chernishov and bridesmaid Heidi carried stunning bouquets from All for Love Flowers in shades of blue and white to complement the couples theme of glossy white, gold and electric blue.

Mr Chernishov said his favourite moment of the day was seeing Lauren walking up the aisle.

"She looked beautiful and full of life, vibrant and shiny.

"It was quite funny to look around to see children in air filled boats, bean bags, a bunch of people sitting on hay bales, and the seats just flowing in all directions with eclectic-looking people — just wondering what they had got themselves into."

The couple wished to thank everyone who made their wedding special, especially their friends and family who helped on the day.