Woman drove under the influence to find water

A Gore woman was caught drink-driving while attempting to get bottled water during the town’s drinking-water crisis, a court has heard.

Brianna Louise Evans, 32, was before the Gore District Court last week for drink-driving on July 18, when the town’s water was declared undrinkable.

Defence counsel Jono Ross said after Gore had an "issue" with the quality of its water, his client went out to get some "fresh water".

She was stopped at a checkpoint in Huron St where she was breath-tested and opted for a subsequent blood test.

The blood test showed 86mg/100ml of blood — the limit is 50mg.

"It’s a great shame, that at the age of 32, [with] no priors, that the defendant appears on this charge," Mr Ross said.

He said his client had pleaded guilty right away.

The woman was employed as a painter and the court heard disqualification would have an impact on her ability to work.

She would have to rely on her employer for transport and for "advice" on how to continue with applying for a limited licence, her counsel said.

Judge Russell Walker said it was a shame the woman had misjudged things and chosen to drive.

"That just goes to show that you can’t guess," the judge said.

She was fined $400 and ordered to pay medical fees for the blood test and court costs.

She was disqualified from driving for six months.

Gore’s drinking water was declared safe for consumption on July 22. Environment Southland is investigating the cause of the nitrate spike, but has told The Ensign the investigation would take some time. The elevated nitrate levels were caused by groundwater contamination, the source of which Environment Southland said was "invisible" and "extremely complex" to detect.

