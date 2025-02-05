Wyndham secures Challenge Cup

Eyes on the prize . . . Winners of the Southland Challenge Cup were Wyndham Bowling Club members, from left, Kevin Pitau, Steve Geary, Reg Dawson and Snow Geary. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Wyndham Bowling club has finally got its hands on some prized silverware.

The club has won the Southland Challenge Cup for the first time ever. The trophy has been around for more than 100 years but has never been in the hands of the Wyndham club. The club has also been around for more than 100 years.

But that long record of no wins for the club was ended late last month.

The four of Kevin Pitau, Steve Geary, Reg Dawson and Snow Geary had a win over a Tokanui four with a 16-11 victory. The match took place over 15 ends.

Club president Jim McAllister said it was a great win from the four and a real buzz for the club.

The trophy is up for grabs for those who have spent less than 10 years playing bowls.

Mr McAllister said Wyndham was only a small club with about 20 players so it was good to win a Southland wide trophy. The team would have to defend it this week against the Kew club from Invercargill.

Wyndham has also been doing well in the Southland Wednesday competition. After the first half of the season, the Wyndham team had lost just the one game and won the competition for that term.

Mr McAllister said 15 of the club’s 20 members had lined up in the competition, so it was an all-round club effort.

The club won the Wednesday competition about four years ago.

