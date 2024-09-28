Three injured after boat sinks in Southland river

Three people have been taken to hospital after the boat they were in sank in a Southland river this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they received a report of a person needing help in the Ōreti River, near West Plains Rd, about 10.30am.

Three people had been in a boat, which sank.

Two managed to get themselves out of danger and contacted emergency services.

A spokeswoman for Hato Hone St John confirmed that two people have been taken to Southland Hospital in Invercargill, two with serious injuries and one moderately hurt.

The ambulance service was alerted to a water incident in the river near Taramoa about 10.25am.

Two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and an Operations Manager were sent to the scene.

A spokeswoman for the Fire and Emergency NZ said four crews were sent from the Kingswell and Walllacetown brigades.

Water gear including a rescue basket was used to help one person.