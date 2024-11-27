Two reportedly injured after crash near Invercargill

Emergency services at the crash scene at Makarewa. Photo: Nina Tapu

Two people are reportedly injured after a crash that has closed State Highway 6 at Makarewa near Invercargill.

Emergency services were alerted to the two-vehicle crash, between Orion and Flora Rds just before 11.15am.

Police said one person had serious injuries and another had moderate injuries, and both were taken to Southland Hospital, Stuff reports.

Two people had to be helped out of their vehicles.

Police, fire crews and ambulance personnel attended.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, and the serious crash unit had been notified.