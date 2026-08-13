Applications are now open for Habitat for Humanity’s Homeownership Programme in Southland, offering a unique opportunity for first home buyers to achieve homeownership without the need for a deposit.

Three homes as part of Habitat’s Rent-to-buy programme will provide local people who have dreams of owning their own home an opportunity to take an affordable step onto the property ladder.

Habitat CEO Conrad LaPointe says, “If you want to own a home or haven’t even thought about it before and can afford market rent, call us now. This is the best opportunity for working people to own their own home, bar none.”

“We know that some people believe there may be others more deserving of these types of opportunities through Habitat. The reality is that with this particular programme, we are seeking working people or families who just need that little bit of assistance to get onto that home ownership journey.”

For years, 33-year-old Geppina juggled rising rents, the instability of leases, and the emotional weight of not knowing when the next move might come. But thanks to Habitat for Humanity’s homeownership programme, she and her 9-year-old son now have a place to truly call their own.

“If you can afford market rent, you can afford to own your own home.” That’s the message single mother Geppina wants other families to hear loud and clear after achieving what many thought was out of reach - homeownership.

“I think my biggest reason for wanting to be a homeowner was so I can have something secure for my son,” Geppina shared. “Rent just disappears into thin air. I wanted something that would last - something I could pass on to him.”

Think this could be you? Check your eligibility today Habitat for Humanity • Home is where the humanity is​​​​​​

Habitat’s homeownership model bridges the gap between renting and owning, offering a stable and affordable pathway to ownership for those who might not meet strict bank criteria, but can clearly afford market rent.

The process begins with first-home buyers, couples and families applying to join the programme. Selected families are supported by Habitat for Humanity to find a suitable home, which Habitat purchases on their behalf. Families then move in with no deposit required and make regular payments towards future ownership, while receiving ongoing support to help them achieve long-term housing stability and home ownership.

Throughout this period, Habitat continues to provide ongoing support, recognising the realities of life’s challenges. At the end of five years, families are able to purchase their home using both their accumulated deposit and the equity they have gained during their time in the programme.

ANNA MENENDEZ PHOTOGRAPHY

Trent and Karen moved into their Habitat home last year, and found it a transformative process, providing them with a new sense of independence and security.

“Owning our own home felt completely unattainable, a dream but now we are living that dream. I grew up with a single mum, so renting was always what we did. Now to know in 10 years my son will be going to school down the road, and he might learn how to drive while we’re still here. We have that security and stability now,” says Karen.

The programme is aimed at first home buyers, particularly young couples or small families with a minimum household income of around $80,000 before tax, including any support. Applicants must be part of KiwiSaver and committed to progressing towards home ownership through Habitat for Humanity’s programme.

Habitat for Humanity has supported hundreds of families into safe, affordable housing across Aotearoa.

Interested in seeing if you’re eligible for homeownership?

Find out more on Habitat’s website: Habitat for Humanity • Home is where the humanity is

Or email the team to start the conversation: southern@habitat.org.nz