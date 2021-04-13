Southland Hospital Campus's consultant surgeons and urologists recently conducted a suture workshop, teaching surgical skills to a group of junior doctors and medical students in Invercargill.

Guided by the consultants, participants practised tying and suturing, and learned about the variety of needles and techniques used.

Similar workshops addressing suture and laparoscopic skills are planned soon.

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