We're back and our tipsters are fired up to deliver in spades at ODT Odds On brought to you by the best little sports bar in the land the Baaa. The Wingatui heavyweight will deliver the riches on the thoroughbred front, NZ's second best accountant stopped Ka Ying Rising last week but he knows harness, you won't get rich but you'll be ahead and our sports guru has promised to stick to his bread and butter, American sport. And the effervescent Harty will provide the wildcards!! So it can't go wrong surely!!!