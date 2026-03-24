Village Denture Studio is here to give you your smile back, with a friendly and professional team dedicated to creating natural-looking dentures with a focus on precision, comfort, and personalisation.

Originally based in the city, Village Denture Studio has recently moved to its new, larger location in the heart of Prebbleton, where it can offer an even better service to even more people.

Village Denture Studio understands that each patient – and every smile – is unique, so the team takes a tailored approach, starting with a thorough consultation to put you at ease and answer any questions you might have, leaving you feeling confident and informed about your treatment journey.

Lead by Clinical Dental Technician Jimmy Chao, who has more than

15 years’ experience, Village Denture Studio combines professional expertise with a friendly, welcoming approach, offering a full range of services, including full and partial dentures, repairs and relining, and cleaning.

The new studio benefits from the very latest advancements in digital dentistry to ensure the highest standard of care each step of the way, including the use of cutting-edge intraoral scanners to create digital impressions without the need for uncomfortable traditional moulds.

The state-of-the-art tech is paired with quality craftmanship, with each and every denture hand-finished by a skilled technician to ensure a natural-look and personalised fit that’ll really give you something to smile about.

And, because all work is carried out in-house, you can expect faster results than you might get elsewhere, meaning you can not only have your smile restored in no time, but also your confidence.

Conveniently located, and proud to be local, Village Denture Studio is here to help, whether you’re getting your very first set of dentures, replacing your old ones, or are in need of a repair.

Visit Village Denture Studio at Unit 6/26 Central Avenue, Selwyn, Prebbleton 7604, call 03 222 3886 (you must dial 03 first) or head to vdstudio.co.nz to find out more.