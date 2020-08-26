There’s a lot to think about, and you’ll need to be super-organised. Use this checklist and tick items off as you go.

9-12 MONTHS BEFORE:

  • PLAN style and budget, and decide who is contributing to wedding.
  • SET date, time, and place.
  • BOOK venue(s) and musicians/DJ.
  • ASSEMBLE quotes from photographers, caterers, and wedding dress makers/suppliers.
  • ORDER wedding transport.
  • LOOK at wedding dress designs.

 

6-9 MONTHS BEFORE:

  • DECIDE on colour scheme.
  • INSURE your engagement ring.
  • CHOOSE your wedding dress.
  • VISIT your minister, priest, or celebrant.
  • WRITE a guest list.
  • SEND a save-the-date.
  • ESTABLISH beauty and exercise routine.
  • SELECT a caterer.
  • BAKE/order the wedding cake.
  • DISCUSS flowers with chosen florist.
  • CHOOSE your photographer.
  • ARRANGE videographer and discuss your social media/Insta/Twitter plan.

 

3 MONTHS BEFORE:

  • BUY bridesmaids dresses and decide on accessories.
  • THINK about the vows you’d like to take, or write your own.
  • FIT groom and groomsmen suits.
  • SELECT a wedding gift registry or piece of art etc. for guests to contribute towards.
  • FINALISE guest lists.
  • SEND out invitations.
  • BEGIN any DIY decorations.
  • RESERVE wedding night accommodation for yourself and out of town guests.
  • LIASE with photographer, chauffeur and celebrant.
  • CONTINUE beauty and exercise routine

 

ONE MONTH TO GO:

  • APPLY for a marriage licence.
  • ARRANGE seating plan.
  • ATTEND hairdresser with veil or head piece.
  • PURCHASE thank you presents.
  • DECIDE who will be making the speeches and let them know.
  • ARRANGE wedding rehearsal.
  • ACCEPT last-minute RSVPs.
  • TASTE menu selections and beverages.
  • FINALISE running order.
  • SCHEDULE final dress fitting.
  • PICK up wedding rings.
  • CRAFT or purchase wedding favours for guests to take home.
  • TRIAL hair and makeup.
  • WEAR wedding shoes so they are comfy on the day.

 

ONE WEEK TO GO:

  • GO through a full rehearsal at the ceremony site with all attendants.
  • PRINT speeches.
  • COLLECT hired items.
  • WRITE place cards.
  • RECONFIRM all bookings, numbers times and details.
  • ENJOY a hen’s night or combined party.
  • CHECK venue has the running order.
  • WRAP presents for attendants.
  • PACK for your wedding night and honeymoon.
  • PRACTISE your wedding vows.

 

ONE WEEK TO GO:

  • SLEEP late.
  • EAT breakfast.
  • PAMPER yourself.
  • LET others do their job.
  • THANK friends and family.
  • RELAX don’t stress over tiny details.

And finally... ENJOY your wedding day

 