Ice Blacks coach AJ Spiller talks to his players ahead of their tournament in Bulgaria. It could be a tournament like no other. The Ice Blacks fly out for the division 2, group B world championships in Bulgaria this weekend and have already dealt with their fair share of challenges before they hop on the plane. The ongoing conflict in Iran and the Middle East forced Ice Hockey New Zealand to find an alternative route for the squad to travel safely to the tournament. Flights booked last year would have taken the team through Dubai, but a new route via Los Angeles and Turkey has been sorted to remove the team from safety risks. Ice Hockey New Zealand said it would absorb all additional costs associated with the change, leading to no financial impact on players. ‘‘We’re incredibly grateful to Ice Hockey New Zealand for stepping in and making this happen,’’ Ice Blacks head coach AJ Spiller said. ‘‘These situations are challenging and disruptive, but the support shown to the team has been outstanding. ‘‘The players can now focus on preparing and performing, knowing their safety and wellbeing has been taken seriously.’’ The southern contingent in the Ice Blacks includes Dunedin Thunder players Ian Audas (left) and Joe Orr (right) and Thunder coach and New Zealand assistant Guillaume Leclancher. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED The Ice Blacks will get their tournament under way with an intriguing clash against Israel, and also meet Bulgaria, Iceland, Chinese Taipei and Kyrgyzstan, who have been promoted from the division below. The Ice Blacks won bronze at the tournament in Dunedin last year and had a good test in the transtasman series against Australia recently. They won the opening game 5-4, but lost the last two, 4-0 and 6-1, in Melbourne. There is quite the southern influence in the squad. Dunedin Thunder players Ian Audas and Joe Orr will suit up on the ice, and are joined on the sidelines by Thunder head coach Guillaume Leclancher, who is the assistant for the Ice Blacks. They are joined by Southern Stampede players Stefan Amston, Colin Mcintosh, Connor Harrison, Jackson Flight and Joel Hasselman. The tournament runs from April 6 to 12.