Zoi Sadowski-Synnott with her gold medal after winning the snowboard slopestyle at the X Games in Norway yesterday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Wanaka snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott managed to conquer the rain to win her second X Games snowboard slopestyle gold medal yesterday.

Now she is off to Slovakia to do some free-ride skiing.

The Wanaka Winter Olympic medallist won the gold medal at the Hafjell Alpinsenter resort in Norway.

Sadowski-Synnott showed technical prowess in the rails at the top of the course with combos like her backside bluntside to backside 180 sameway and her boardslide pretzel, which she used in her opening run.

That put her into the lead and the rest of her runs were good enough to cement her top spot.

She said in an interview straight after winning the competition it was far from easy and the speed was different than when training.

"It is pretty tricky. With the rain we are having ... that made it difficult," she said.

"In some ways, it was easier because it was softer. It had been super firm but now it feels comfy."

She had to watch her rivals complete the final run after she had completed her efforts.

"It was nerve-racking watching, sitting in first. But, coming in today, I just had to do my best under the conditions."

Her switch backside double cork 900 stalefish in the third run was the biggest trick of the contest and gave her a significant lead.

She won a gold medal at the X Games in Aspen last year.

Sadowski-Synnott, who turned 19 last Friday, will now head to Slovakia to support her boyfriend, Ben Richards, at a free-ride world qualifier.

Her father, Sean, said Zoi would compete in the event, and enjoyed the different requirements of the free-ride style.

It was due to take place this weekend but what happened after that was up in the air because of the Covid-19 virus. She had events planned in Europe and the United States but they might not happen.

She had picked up a few niggly injuries this season, including one to her knee, which although not serious, was still hampering her. She was due back in New Zealand in June but her plans were uncertain.