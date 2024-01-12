Chance for Bathgate to take on best

Nic Bathgate prepares for the Dick Tayler commemorative national 10,000m championships at the Caledonian tomorrow. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Tomorrow might almost feel like a sprint for Nic Bathgate.

The Leith runner is used to testing himself on the bigger distances as a marathon runner in the past few years, but when he heard one of New Zealand’s top races was heading to Dunedin — and paying tribute to one of New Zealand’s greatest runners — Bathgate could hardly say no.

Bathgate has lowered his distance to compete at the Dick Tayler commemorative national 10,000m championships, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Tayler’s Commonwealth Games gold in Christchurch.

"It’s very cool," Bathgate said.

"It’s great to have some talent coming from the rest of the country as well coming down to race."

Among that talent is Julian Oakley, son of squash champion Susan Devoy, who headlines the men’s event as the top seed.

Olympic triathlete Hayden Wilde was expected to compete at the event, but has been forced to withdraw after a heavy workload before the Paris Olympics.

Bathgate, 38, is looking forward to testing himself against the best.

"Getting to race against those guys is a privilege," Bathgate said.

Being able to race on his home track at the Caledonian added to the atmosphere of the event, something that was massive for the Dunedin running community.

"It’s a good buzz, getting everyone down together at the track.

"It’s a good running community in Dunedin, but we don’t get a heap of opportunities to all get together ... so it’s good to have a standout event that everyone can come along and just get involved and see everyone’s faces."

Bathgate, whose personal best in the 10,000m is 32min 56sec, is tentatively dipping his toes back into running, after injuring his posterior tibialis tendon in January last year.

It sidelined him for about 10 months, but he won the Otago half-marathon in November.

"I’m starting to hit my stride again and hopefully close to PB shape now. It’s just kind of good timing."

The national championships start at 7pm tomorrow following the second day of the South Island Colgate Games.

The Colgate Games start today and finish on Sunday.