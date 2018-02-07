Willis in doubt for Commonwealth Games

Nick Willis. Photo Getty

Kiwi Nick Willis is in a race against time to be fit for the Commonwealth Games in April.

Willis was among the 15 track and field athletes that were announced last week for the games in the Gold Coast.

However, the two-time Olympic medalist revealed that he has developed a stress reaction in his fibula, which will put his Commonwealth Games in doubt.

Willis said he will be taking a few weeks off to make sure he is fit for the Gold Coast.

"Sad to withdraw from the [NB Indoor Grand Prix] this weekend as I have developed a stress reaction in my fibular [sic]," Willis said on Twitter.

"I will take a few weeks off to cross train and put 100% of my focus on the 1500m at the Comm Games."

The 34-year-old also said it was the first time he had an injury on that particular bone.

Willis will be seeking his fourth Commonwealth Games medal after winning gold in Melbourne (2006) and a pair of bronzes in Delhi (2010) and Glasgow (2014).

The Gold Coast games will be held on April 4 to April 15.