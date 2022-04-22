There are high hopes American imports Tahjere McCall (above), Todd Withers and Keith Williams can propel the Otago Nuggets to great things this season. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Tahjere McCall has completed what promises to be a very strong Otago Nuggets import trio.

The 1.93m guard is set to join the team from the Cairns Taipans, where he is concluding his season as an import in the Australian NBL.

He joins fellow Americans Todd Withers and Keith Williams as Nuggets imports, both of whom were announced earlier this week.

McCall (27) brings NBA experience to the team, having played one match and scored four points for the Brooklyn Nets in 2019.

He has also played in the NBA G League and the French top league.

Most recently he has averaged 14.9 points, 5.4 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game for the Taipans.

He has been impressive in a high quality league and Nuggets coach Brent Matehaere was pleased to have him, as well as Withers and Williams, on board.

"The key thing is all three of them are really team-focused and they’re all two-way players," Matehaere said.

"One of our focuses for the season has been being a defensive minded team; they certainly bring that.

"They’ve got active hands, they’re really tough on defence, they like to be up to touch, they like putting pressure on the opposition and being disruptive.

"So that’s a big part of what we want to do this year and I think defence wins championships.

"And on the other side of the ball they can really score."

The three imports join local duo Sam Timmins and Josh Aitcheson, as well fellow New Zealander Nikau McCullough on the roster.

The remainder of the local signings will be confirmed next week, a group likely to be similar to last year’s local line-up.

Williams is the only import confirmed to be playing the season opener in Nelson against the Giants on Thursday evening.

The 23-year-old flew in to New Zealand yesterday and is expected to be at this weekend’s pre-season matches against the Southland Sharks.

Timmins, who is concluding his season with the New Zealand Breakers in Australia, will link with the team in Nelson and take the court against the Giants.

It remains uncertain whether the Taipans will release McCall for the opening match, while it is likely Withers will be unavailable as he finishes with the Adelaide 36ers.

Matehaere said the team would be at full strength for its match the following week against the Wellington Saints.

He was looking forward to a hit out against the Sharks today at the Edgar Centre.

Tip-off is at 3pm.

- Otago basketball great Glen Denham has joined the Basketball New Zealand board.

The longtime Tall Black and former Otago Nugget will officially join the board next month.

Denham, who attended King’s High School and played for the Nuggets between 1991 and 1999, said he wanted to give something back to the sport.

Denham played 169 matches for the Tall Blacks between 1984 and 1999, ranking him fifth in all time appearances.