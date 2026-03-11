Thomas O'Connor is applauded off the Eden Park outer oval by team-mates Jacob Cumming (left) and Troy Johnson after taking 13 wickets in the Plunket Shield game against Auckland. Photo: NZ Cricket The win belonged to Otago — but the game belonged to Thomas O’Connor. O’Connor wrote his name into Otago’s history books taking 13 for 85 to help Otago to a nine-wicket win with a day in hand against Auckland yesterday. It was an unbelievable performance from the 21-year-old left-armer in his fourth first-class game, who took seven for 58 in the first innings and six for 27 in the second. He now sits seventh on the list of most first-class wickets taken for Otago. He also rewrote a slice of family history as well, bettering his father former Black Cap Shayne O’Connor’s first class figures of 12 for 122 for Otago in 1999. Coincidentally, the younger O’Connor’s standout figures came against the same opposition, at the same ground (Eden Park outer oval) and even had the same umpire (Billy Bowden) as his father’s. Otago coach Josh Tasman-Jones was rapt for the young seamer. "It was incredible," Tasman-Jones said. "It’s a great reward for a lot of hard work that Thomas has put in the last couple of years. "He bowled beautifully. It was incredible to watch. "I’m sure there will be plenty more to come, but days like that ... don’t come around all that often." The victory moves Otago from fifth to third on the ladder as they return home for their final two games in Dunedin. "It definitely sets us up nicely for these last couple of games. "It was nice just to have a great team performance like that. "Obviously Thomas will take all the accolades — rightly so — but there's a lot of great contributions throughout, so, yeah, that was an awesome few days." After taking seven for 58 in the first innings, O’Connor humbled Auckland’s top order again on Tuesday and left them labouring at 24 for four. O’Connor took little time to warm up yesterday, dismissing Bevan Jacobs when he chopped it on to put Auckland 30 for five. Things went from bad to worse for the home side when Cam Fletcher tweaked his back as he looked to get his shot away and had to retire hurt for eight. Jarrod McKay got in on the action when Harrish Kannan tried to swat a delivery away but was caught behind by Max Chu. Simon Keene (60) and Lachie Stackpole (32) started the fightback, but Otago spinner Ben Lockrose got rid of Stackpole and replacement Rohit Gulati. Then O’Connor returned and removed Ben Lister — which was met with a big celebration from his team-mates as he nabbed 13 — and Auckland were rolled for 146. In reply, Jack Boyle was bowled for 13 but it hardly mattered as Otago continued on to 35 for one and win by nine wickets. In the other game, Tom Latham scored a century before Canterbury declared at 297 for three against Wellington. Wellington lost Jesse Tashkoff and Peter Younghusband and will resume at 18 for two this morning. They trail by 408 runs. Otago bowling Hall of fame Most first-class wickets in a game for Otago.— 1. Frank Cooke, 15-94 v Canterbury 1882-83 2. Stephen Boock, 15-104 v Auckland 1989-90 3. Alex Moir, 15-203 v Central Districts 1953-54 4. Dick Torrance, 14-93 v Hawke’s Bay 1908-09 5. Alec Downes, 14-103 v Hawke’s Bay 1893-94 6. Alex Moir, 14-126 v Canterbury 1951-52 7. Thomas O’Connor, 13-85 v Auckland 2025-26 8. Alec Downes, 13-111 v Hawke’s Bay 1901-02 9. Stephen Boock, 13-144 v Northern Districts 1980-81 AUCKLAND First innings 228 OTAGO First innings 343 AUCKLAND Second innings D Phillips lbw O’Connor 3 S Solia c Chu b O’Connor 3 A Ashok c Georgeson b O’Connor 9 H Kannan c Chu b McKay 15 R Harrison c Cumming b O’Connor 1 B Jacobs b O’Connor 0 C Fletcher retired not out 8 S Keene not out 60 L Stackpole c Georgeson b Lockrose 32 R Gulati c Ferns b Lockrose 7 B Lister c Chu b O’Connor 4 Extras (1lb, 1w, 2nb) 4 Total (for 9 wkts, 47.4 overs) 146 Fall: 1-3, 2-16, 3-17, 4-19, 5-30, 6-45, 7-129, 8-137, 9-146 Bowling: L Georgeson 9-1-21-0 (1nb), T O’Connor 12.4-3-27-6 (1nb), D Ferns 11-3-42-0, J McKay 10-135-1 (1w), B Lockrose 5-1-20-2 OTAGO Second innings J Cumming not out 18 J Boyle b Keene 13 T Jones not out 4 Extras 0 Total (for 1 wkt, 7.10 overs) 35 Fall: 1-27 Bowling: S Keene 4-0-15-1, R Harrison 2-0-10-0, R Gulati 1.1-0-10-0 Result: Otago won by nine wickets