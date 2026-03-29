Photo: ODT files. The overall title might have already been wrapped up, but the Dunedin premier club one-day final came down to the wire on Saturday. North East Valley had already locked away the Bing Harris Shield with two rounds remaining earlier this month, but Albion came home strongly to secure a one-wicket win in the one-day final at Brooklands. The Swans won the toss and elected to bat first. Otago Volts seamer Mason Clarke made quick work of removing their top order. Sebastian Lauderdale-Smith (4), Shaedon Miller (15) and Hunter Kindley (6) were picked off within the opening five and a-half overs. But Billy Syme helped settle the Swans with an unbeaten knock of 67, while the tail end of Hayden Johnston (17) and Gus Holt (19) played an important hand. Nonetheless, NEV were bowled out for 160 in the 31st over. Clarke finished with five for 40 and Gordy Chatfield picked up two for 31. In reply, the Eagles made a solid start thanks to hard-hitting opener Hugo Bogue (39), who punched four fours and three sixes. Kaleb McKay got North East Valley some momentum when he removed Dylan Fletcher and Taylor Cumberland for consecutive ducks. Quinn Sunde smacked 54 runs to push the Eagles forward before he was bowled by Jeremy Smith. James Brown (12 not out) and Lahiru Vimukthi (11 not out) were crucial in soaking up the pressure late. In a tense finish, Brown found the winning runs with a boundary to take the Eagles through to 163 for nine in the 44th over. McKay finished with four for 42 and Holt took three for 34.